Rock festival making its return to Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The campgrounds are quiet at Rockcastle Riverside, but that's going to change this Labor Day Weekend when the Rock Rebellion fills up the valley.

This is the second year for the festival. Things ultimately ran smooth in its first year, but the inaugural Rock Rebellion did have a few close calls.

“Friday we had storms that moved through and we got worried we were going to have to shut down early and this and that,” Jamey Stringfield, one of the festival organizers said. “But this little slice of heaven here kept us protected.”

The 'little slice of heaven' didn't just shield the festival from the weather on that Friday. It also offered protection on Saturday, Sept. 7 when a gunman opened fire on Interstate 75 near the Rockcastle-Laurel County line. The Rockcastle Riverside campground is just about two miles away from where the shooter was believed to be near exit 49.

"We decided, well, it's going good, we're going to sit back and relax a little bit and enjoy the music," Stringfield said of the moments before the shooting started. "The Livingston Volunteer Fire Department let us know that they had an active shooter up on the highway, so everything changed then."

Stringfield said they notified everyone at the festival of the situation, and ultimately decided it would be best to keep everyone together and continue on. As the night moved forward, they had some extra security.

"The state troopers came down, ATF came down, they checked on us and everything went perfect."

This year, the festival will have increased security measures, but that's not the only new addition. The Rock Rebellion also added a full extra day this year, courtesy of the Labor Day holiday. That also means more music.

"We got 22 bands lined up for this weekend starting Friday at 5 p.m. going to midnight," Stringfield said. "Then, Saturday noon to midnight, Sunday noon to midnight."

Stringfield said RV spots are sold out for the festival, and he expects the campground to be packed with fellow rock fans all weekend.

You can purchase single-day tickets, or you can pay for the full weekend. Tickets are available here.

