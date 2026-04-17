Rockcastle County school bus involved in collision, students transported to hospital

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rockcastle County Schools has announced that a school bus transporting students has been involved in a minor accident.

The school bus has been identified as bus #1702. According to the school district, all students on the bus are in the process of being transported to a Rockcastle County emergency room out of precaution.

"We are currently gathering more information and will share updates as soon as they become available," Rockcastle County Schools wrote in a social media post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.