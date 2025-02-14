Rockcastle High School diversity club highlights the need for inclusion

ROCKCASTLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Diversity, equity, and inclusion are three words that have been condensed into three letters in recent months, and some are pushing for them to go away.

In light of that, the diversity club at Rockcastle High School is drawing attention to its message of belonging.

"The diversity club promotes kindness and curiosity with all cultures and all perspectives and you're treated how you'd like to be treated," said club president Elias Tucker.

The club was only mentioned for a couple of minutes Thursday when Tucker did a one-slide presentation on their mission.

"There's many people in the school system that feel like they don't belong, we tell them there is a place for you in our schools, there is a place for you to feel accepted and loved," said Tucker.

Rachelle Riddle has led the charge for more DEI practices in the district. After Thursday's meeting, she handed a letter to the board in which she expressed that the board and administration take action in creating new policies and dedicating resources to improve the discriminatory environment in the schools.

She says this is her third year trying to get this accomplished.

"Nothing thrives in a hostile environment," said Riddle in the letter. "The atmosphere of our schools should be prioritized above all else."

DEI is a conversation happening at the national level right now, with the Trump administration's executive order to end several DEI practices. According to a memo earlier this month, the order directs all departments and agencies to take strong action to end private sector DEI discrimination, including civil compliance investigations.