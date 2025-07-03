'Roof Deployment Project' provides free new roof for veteran

MADISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Getting a new roof is not a cheap venture. Army veteran Timothy Nichols knows that very well, after eyeing a new roof for more than three years.

“It got to the point where there's almost more patches than solid roof,” Nichols said. “We knew that it was getting close, and we were hoping that we had saved enough to cover the roof.”

Today, Nichols and his family are getting that new roof – for free – courtesy of Owens Corning and Bone Dry Roofing. It’s part of the Roof Deployment Project.

“We try to do one a year,” said general manager Jade Marsh. “We've been successful for I think the last four years finding a candidate that was deserving and in need of a new roof.”

Before receiving this donation, Nichols had been saving up to meet a deductible to put towards a new roof.

“Literally a day before Bone Dry came out to give me a quote or an estimate on the roof, our AC went out,” Nichols shared. “Our savings went towards a new central air for the house.”

Nichols decided to go ahead and still meet with Bone Dry to get a quote, and he learned it would cost him between $12,000 and $13,000 to get a new roof. During that meeting, Bone Dry learned that Nichols was a veteran.

“I was speaking with their sales rep Miles and he looked up on my wall and noticed one of my army pictures and asked if I was a veteran,” said Nichols. “I said yes, and that's when he advised me about the Roof Deployment Program.”

Nichols applied for the program, and just a few weeks ago, he learned the news with a visit from Marsh and the sales representative.

“He just said, ‘Hey, we got some good news.’ You were selected,’” Nichols said. “I had a big, grin on my face and I just gave Jade a big hug.”



“They deserve it,” said Marsh. “We appreciate everything that they've done for Bone Dry and the country, and it's just great to give back.”



“Good stuff like this just doesn't happen to me,” Nichols added. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time like we really, we just really needed a win.”

The roofing job takes just a day to get done, and the timing lined up just perfectly so Nichols and his family will have the new roof finished before Independence Day.