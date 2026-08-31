Kentucky State Police: Floyd County Coroner identifies man killed in weekend crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A man is dead following a crash in Floyd County over the weekend, according to Kentucky State Police Post 9.

Troopers said Christopher Smith, 48, of McDowell, was driving south on Kentucky Route 680 Saturday afternoon when his vehicle left the road and overturned. KSP was told about the crash in the Eastern community, just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office. KSP continues to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Christopher Smith to the LEX18 Newsroom.