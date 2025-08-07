Rowan County offers $1,000 reward as road signs disappear

ROWAN CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft of road signs throughout the county.

What started as a few missing signs has escalated into a widespread problem that county officials say poses serious safety risks, especially for emergency responders unfamiliar with local roads.

"We started getting calls two weeks ago, people saying 'My road sign is missing,'" said Harry Clark, Rowan County Judge Executive.

The county's road foreman initially counted 57 missing signs Thursday morning, but by afternoon suspected the number had grown into the hundreds.

Clark emphasized this isn't a harmless prank, as missing road signs can delay emergency services when minutes matter most.

"I realize dispatch has maps and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, it's that old green sign that's gonna get them where they need to be. If they're looking around for a sign or it causes them to go past it, it could be minutes and that could cause lives," Clark said.

The financial impact is also significant. Each green fiberglass sign costs up to $150 to replace, according to Clark. The county budgets $20,000 annually for sign replacement and repair, but this mass theft will force officials to redirect funds from other community projects.

"We're gonna have to pull that from somewhere else,” Said Clark. “It won't be out of safety, but we're trying to build a county park, so we might have to pull it from the park which benefits everybody, just because some folks thought it was cute and funny.”

Law enforcement is actively investigating the thefts and urging residents to check security cameras and report any suspicious activity.

"I'd like to figure out who it is and punish them accordingly," Clark said.

Contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 606-784-5446 if you have any information.