Rumpke warns of temporarily stronger odors near Rowan County Landfill

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — People living near the Rowan County Landfill could notice stronger odors over the next several weeks as Rumpke works on the landfill’s gas collection system.

Rumpke says the work is part of ongoing efforts to address odors and reduce complaints from the surrounding community. The company expects the work to continue for about three to four weeks and says odors could temporarily increase while it is underway.

For people living along side Rice Road, just over a mile from the landfill, the smell is nothing new.

Josh McBride, who has lived in the area for eight years, said the odor can be noticeable as soon as he gets home.

“You just kind of get out of your car when you get home and just, oh,” McBride said.

Greg Blackburn, who has lived in the area for four years, described the odor as “real pungent.”

Rumpke bought the landfill in February. Communications Manager Kevin Hall said addressing odors and reducing the number of complaints were among the company's early priorities.

“One of the first things was what can we do to improve the smells, the odors, and reduce the number of complaints,” Hall said.

Hall said the upcoming work includes expanding pipeline infrastructure connected to the landfill’s gas-to-energy system, which collects methane gas naturally produced at the landfill. He described the work as a short-term issue aimed at a long-term solution.

Neighbors who spoke with LEX 18 said they are willing to deal with temporarily stronger odors if the work leads to improvement.

“I mean if it's only the next three to four weeks then I can probably live with it, but if it's strong going forward then I can't see that being great,” McBride said.

Blackburn said he hopes the work makes a noticeable difference.

“I just, I hope whatever they do stops the odor. That would be great,” Blackburn said.

Hall said Rumpke's long-term goal is to limit the landfill's impact beyond its property.

“We want to be invisible at the property line, meaning that we don't want you to hear us, see us, or smell us,” Hall said.

Anyone with questions can call Rumpke at (800) 828-8171 or contact the Morehead Rumpke location.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv