'Run free in green pastures': Blind, rescued racehorse Kate dies after internal bleeding discovery

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kate, a horse rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE program, has died. She died at Willow Hope Farm on Friday afternoon, surrounded by staff and volunteers.

The humane society posted that what began as a routine veterinary visit to address Kate's plateaued weight and eyesight concerns quickly took a serious turn. Ultrasounds of Kate's abdomen revealed her gastrointestinal tract had been pushed forward by an extremely large mass, along with a large cavity of fluid. A belly tap confirmed Kate was bleeding internally.

"Due to the severity of her condition, further diagnostics were not an option," a post from the humane society read.

"Though Kate's spirit was strong, her body was fragile," the program said. "Her kindness has blown us away from the moment we met her, and we owed it to Kate to return that kindness tenfold by helping her peacefully cross over."

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The organization remembered Kate as far more than a horse found abandoned on a mountain.

"To us, Kate was more than a skinny mare abandoned on a mountain," Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE said. "She was a gentle soul who taught us just how forgiving, resilient and patient horses can be, despite their circumstances."

Staff said they are heartbroken by the loss.

"We count ourselves as the lucky ones because we got to bask in Kate's love, even for a short amount of time, and will forever be grateful that she knew happiness for a short while," the post read. "You've Made It, Kate. Run free in green pastures, sweet girl."