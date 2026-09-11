Frankfort man completes 450-mile Kentucky run to raise money for youth sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After 19 days and 450 miles, Frankfort resident Pete Gall has completed a run across Kentucky to raise money to help children participate in sports.

Gall began the run Aug. 18, facing injuries, extreme heat and stretches of dangerous roadway with little or no shoulder along the route.

Despite the challenges, Gall said the support he received along the way helped keep him moving.

“Like 9 years ago in 2017, I wouldn't have left my house because I held my head in so much shame,” Gall said. “And then two weeks ago I ran into Frankfort to the capital and there were 50-plus people there waiting for me, clapping. They ran with me.”

When reaching the 450-mile mark in Belfry, Gall said he had a "Rocky moment", raising his hands in the air, shedding a couple of tears and saying thank you.

Gall has now returned home to Frankfort to rest after completing the challenge.

The fundraiser has brought in more than $14,500 toward a $25,000 goal, Gall said. The money will be used to help children obtain sports equipment and participate in athletic programs.

Gall said he plans to keep the donation link open for at least another week before beginning the process of distributing the funds.

He also thanked everyone who supported him during the 450-mile journey.