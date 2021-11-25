Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Runners brave rain for Thanksgiving race at Keeneland

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18 (Evelyn Schultz)
turkey trot thanksgiving.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 13:13:17-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While many of us were sleeping Thursday morning, some Kentuckians were racing at Keeneland.

The Bluegrass Runners Thoroughbred Classic 5K is a Thanksgiving tradition for many people, and this year it was back in person after a break in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Even a steady downpour didn’t stop more than 2,000 runners and walkers from crossing the finish line.

“Either lunacy, or dedication,” said Danny Collins, who ran the race in matching turkey hats with his wife. “I think it's great, right? Everybody's out here, they're having a good time.”

“Oh, well,” said Brian Nichols. “I've ran in the rain quite a few times this year. Maybe it'll make me run faster.”

The money raised from this year’s run benefits six local charities: Allegro Dance Project, CASA of Lexington, Central Kentucky Radio Eye, E7 Kids Café, FEED, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, and The Nest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!