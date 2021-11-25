Runners brave rain for Thanksgiving race at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While many of us were sleeping Thursday morning, some Kentuckians were racing at Keeneland.

The Bluegrass Runners Thoroughbred Classic 5K is a Thanksgiving tradition for many people, and this year it was back in person after a break in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Even a steady downpour didn’t stop more than 2,000 runners and walkers from crossing the finish line.

“Either lunacy, or dedication,” said Danny Collins, who ran the race in matching turkey hats with his wife. “I think it's great, right? Everybody's out here, they're having a good time.”

“Oh, well,” said Brian Nichols. “I've ran in the rain quite a few times this year. Maybe it'll make me run faster.”

The money raised from this year’s run benefits six local charities: Allegro Dance Project, CASA of Lexington, Central Kentucky Radio Eye, E7 Kids Café, FEED, Kentucky Equal Justice Center, and The Nest.