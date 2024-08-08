Running on E: Blood centers working with short supply.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — A summer drought across Kentucky isn’t applicable only to a lack of rain. Things are drying up at blood centers both here and across the nation as well.

“Vacations, school is out, the heat has a lot to do with it and we now had Hurricane Debby, so there’s many blood drives that have been canceled,” said Lynne Washbish with the Red Cross.

Supply is down, and the demand is up at the Kentucky Blood Center as well.

“The supply we provide to 70-plus hospitals is about a half-day supply or less,” said Eric Lindsey at KBC’s Beaumont location.

The blood supply typically runs low during the summer months for the reasons Washbish noted. People are more active during this time, which leads to catastrophic injuries that require blood transfusion.

“You’ve got those two things going in opposite directions,” Lindsey said of the supply and demand during this time of year.

Red Cross is giving away Amazon gift cards as an incentive. KBC has its t-shirt giveaway, and additional promotions could be coming. Their Taylor Swift concert ticket giveaway did very well, but Lindsey said the blood taken in from that time period has been used.

“We saw donors of all ages, and younger donors who we usually struggle to get,” Lindsey said. “We need blood every day. It’s an every day need for our hospitals,” he continued.

Both organizations remain hopeful that things will turn around with Labor Day approaching.

“We do. But what we ask people is to be religious about their blood donations. Do it every 56 days. Give back,” Washbish said.

For those who are apprehensive about the needle or any part of the process, Lindsey said the KBC is sensitive to that issue.

“We’re going to do everything we can to minimize those fears and concerns, and our staff is fantastic at what they do and will make you feel comfortable,” he stressed.