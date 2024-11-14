Rupp Arena opens new 'Wildcat Walk Thru' store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you plan on going to a Kentucky basketball game, or if you have any Rupp Arena concerts or shows on your schedule, you’ll have an opportunity to check out a new type of concession stand with the high-tech Wildcat Walk Thru.

“The way that technology is advancing, we saw other venues were doing it,” said Lauren Layman, marketing director for Central Bank Center. “We're proud to say that we are the first venue in the state of Kentucky to really use this technology.”

The tech Layman spoke of is called Amazon Just Walk Out, and it’s designed to make the concessions buying process quick and convenient.

“The technology is able to pick up what you grab and put down, and then you simply just walk out and you’re good to go,” said Layman. “There are about 40 cameras that are installed that are tracking what people are picking, putting down, and who is coming through the turnstiles. If a group of three people go through the turnstile, it’s able to pick up that those individuals are attached to the card that was tapped.”

Here's how the process works:

First, you have to tap your card to be able to get in. If purchasing alcoholic beverages, you must show your ID to a staff member.

Once inside, fans can pick up what items they want while cameras are watching. After choosing their food and drinks, fans can walk right out of the exit and return to their seats.

While there is a $25 pre-authorization to enter, fans will only be charged for items they take from the store.

“The Amazon Just Walk Out technology automates the process and it makes it extremely quick and convenient for guests, and it gives them more time to enjoy basketball, concerts, or whatever comedian is on stage,” Layman said.

The Wildcat Walk Thru made its debut at the Kentucky basketball home opener, and it will be used at all events going forward.

“I think people are really excited because you don’t have to wait in a long line, and you’re able to get back in your seat in a timely manner and enjoy what you came here for,” said Layman.

The Wildcat Walk Thru is just inside the main entrance near Section 13 of the arena. The rest of the concession spots throughout the venue are normal.

Rupp Arena will fill with fans next week for Kentucky basketball games on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 22. REO Speedwagon has a concert the following night on Nov. 23. You can find out more about the upcoming events here.

