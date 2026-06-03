Rural Kentucky campground hosts first-ever EDM festival this July

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A woman-owned campground in rural Kentucky is hosting the region's first-ever EDM festival this summer, bringing together music, art and nature just over a year after deadly tornadoes struck nearby London.

Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston will host Riverside Sessions on July 10 and 11, with a pre-party on July 9. The festival features dozens of EDM artists from both the local area and across the country.

Owner and manager Izabella Falk, who took over the campground in January, created the event.

"It's been so exciting, it's a lot of work. Everyone here has been working tirelessly getting ready for these events and a busy season. It's a lot of responsibility but I'm so happy to continue to build this community and a place where people can come together and play music and get away from the hustle and bustle," Falk said.

The festival is partnering with Kentucky Heartwood, a nonprofit that works to protect Daniel Boone Forest.

"We're also hoping with this event to deepen the appreciation and the love for our national forests and for the outdoors and all natural spaces," Falk said.

Riverside Sessions arrives at a meaningful moment for the community. Deadly tornadoes struck nearby London just over a year ago — and Rockcastle Riverside was hosting a music festival when the storms hit.

"Last year we had a tornado and that caused a lot of destruction in the area, and that was super scary, we were actually having a music festival at the time," Falk said.

While the campground escaped major damage, Falk said she hopes the festival becomes a place for healing and connection.

"Music is one of the most healing things there is. I think I've seen it bring people together time and time again," Falk said.

If you'd like more information about Rockcastle Riverside or Riverside Sessions, click here.

If you'd like to purchase a ticket, click here.