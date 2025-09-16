Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Russell County highway renamed in honor of deputy killed during 2024 pursuit

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members came together on Monday to dedicate a portion of Highway 127 in Russell County in honor of Deputy Sheriff Joshua Phipps, who was killed in the line of duty in September 2024.

After a passage by the Kentucky House and Senate, the resolution was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear in April.

Phipps was killed during the pursuit of suspect after a driver reportedly drove away from a traffic stop. The deputy, who served with the Russell County Sheriff's Office, was later shot.

