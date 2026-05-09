Russell County Sheriff's Office warning of arrest warrant scam

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Russell County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of an ongoing scam involving phones and false arrest warrants.

According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, the alleged scammers are asking residents to send them money to pay off an arrest warrant, which is not legitimate. The scammers are asking the victim to send money through a wire, Apple Pay, or through Google gift cards.

Victims who believe they encountered such scam are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency for guidance.

"There is no way anyone can help you get your money back, so do not give money or personal information out to anyone that says they are from a law enforcement agency," Polston wrote on a Facebook post.