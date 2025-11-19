'Sad and disappointed:' Holiday decorations in downtown Georgetown vandalized

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vandals damaged holiday decorations in Georgetown's downtown area earlier this week, breaking battery packs on artificial berry bushes that were part of the city's Christmas display.

The Georgetown Scott County Tourism Commission had added the decorative bushes to enhance the downtown's holiday atmosphere this year. Executive Director Lori Saunders discovered the damage Monday.

"Our little town is absolutely adorable during the holiday season, and we have so many who work hard to get those decorations up and keep our downtown beautiful and we noticed one evening that our bare little berry bushes, our new little berry bushes had been destroyed downtown," Saunders said.

About eight bushes were targeted by vandals who intentionally broke the battery packs that powered the lights on the artificial berry decorations.

"They're just little tiny artificial berry bushes that have lights on them and now we don't have lights," Saunders said.

The damage totaled approximately $400, but Saunders emphasized the financial cost wasn't the main concern.

"It was just kind of sad for all of us to see that happen because our downtown looks so gorgeous," Saunders said.

For Saunders, the vandalism represented something deeper than property damage - it was an attack on the community's efforts to create a welcoming downtown environment for residents and visitors.

"I'd like for them to know how sad and disappointed we are not angry but sad and disappointed, and I would like to assume that you need whoever needed those battery packs," Saunders said.

Several local businesses have already offered to replace the damaged decorations. Despite the setback, Saunders maintains a positive outlook and extends holiday wishes to everyone in the community, including those responsible for the vandalism.