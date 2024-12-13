Safely rehoming your pet: How to check it's a reputable rescue

CLARK CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County animal shelter has seen a rise in suspected hoarding and animal neglect situations.

Director and animal control officer Adreanna Wills told LEX18 if you're rehoming your pet, you need to be cautious.

"Something that seems too good to be true, a lot of times is too good to be true," said Wills.

She said concerned citizens have alerted the shelter of possible people or groups who seem to be collecting animals.

"A lot of times it's people that maybe have good intentions, but the need in the animal world is so great it's very easy to get overwhelmed," said Wills.

Wills said if you want to know if you're rehoming your pet into a good home, contact your local animal control to double check.

"If there's an active investigation sometimes we can't release those details, but most of the time closed investigations, that information is actually public record," said Wills.

She said if you're able to meet the potential adopter or rescue group in person, keep an eye out for things like access to food and water, the general health of the animals, and how many animals they have.

"We want people to be proactive and keep in mind all the things that if you were going to be a responsible pet owner, what would you be doing, and that's what any group or individual that's rehoming animals should be doing as well," said Wills.

Not every county has the same rules regarding kennel licensing, inspections, and the amount of animals an organization can legally have. Check with your local animal control for that information.