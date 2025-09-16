Safety experts warn of rising off-road vehicle dangers after teen's death

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 14-year-old died, and another juvenile was injured in a UTV accident Friday in Pike County, marking the latest in a series of tragic off-road vehicle accidents across the region.

The incident highlights concerns experts have about ATV and UTV safety.

"These are not toys. They're powerful machines," said Jason Collins, deputy chief of the Lawrenceburg Fire Department.

Collins emphasized that proper safety equipment is crucial when operating ATVs or UTVs and could mean the difference between minor injuries and life-threatening accidents.

"Protective gear like helmets, goggles, long sleeves, boots, protects against the kinds of injuries we see way too often," Collins said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 2,400 deaths in the U.S. were associated with off-highway vehicles. Of those fatalities, 300 were children under 16.

Kentucky is one of five states that account for 30% or more of those deaths.

Collins said rollovers are the most common type of accident and can be easily prevented by reducing speed, especially when making sharp turns.

"ATVs can flip if they're driven too fast on uneven ground or if your weight is distributed wrong. And UTVs can tip if the corners are taken too sharply," Collins said. "That's why it's important to slow down and avoid going directly onto paved roads from grass because your tires are going to act completely different."

Collins reminded drivers to keep their arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times, particularly during accidents.

"In a rollover, your instinct might tell you to throw an arm out, grab that rail. But that's where life-changing injuries happen," Collins said.

Most ATVs and UTVs are clearly marked with age restrictions. Full-size UTVs should not be operated by anyone under 16, while smaller models still require operators to be at least 12 years old.

"Some of these are as powerful as small cars. And they're open to the elements," Collins said. "They need to think...'If the laws allowed it, would I let my child jump into a car and take it down the road?'"

