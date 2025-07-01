Safety tips to remember if you plan on being around fireworks this 4th of July

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 14,700 people were injured by fireworks in 2024, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. That’s a 52% increase in injuries compared to 2023, and the most injuries caused by fireworks since 2020.

Independence Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of firework shows going on across the state. The ones happening at home, though, can be a cause for concern.

Safety has a different meaning now for Jordan Truett and Jered Smith. The two are firework fanatics who decided to open a stand of their own in Madison County. It’s called "Boom Brothers Fireworks," and these two business partners are in their second year of operation.

“When you're staying in the stand every night with sitting around a bunch of [fireworks],” Smith said, “you definitely get a respect for how much explosiveness there is in some of the bigger ones.”

The first step to firework safety starts with research.

“We have QR codes on all of our products,” Truett said. Customers can watch a video of the product in action so they can know what to expect and know if it's going to have a big shower or sparks to kind of get back a little further.”

Different fireworks do different things, so it’s important to know when there might be a pause or an explosion, and how long the display goes off.

If you do plan on being around fireworks, it’s important to have an extinguisher or a water supply nearby, such as a hose or full bucket. Make sure the fireworks are flat and in a secure position, and plan on having safety equipment like gloves and glasses for whoever is lighting the fireworks. For those watching the show, leave plenty of space.

“Typically about 200 feet for the 500 gram cakes are kind of the optimal place to see them because of the height they get up and everything,” Smith said. “About 150 feet is safe for most of the fountains.”

Once the show is over, it’s good practice to let the fireworks sit for about 30 minutes to cool.

“You can shoot them all off and go finish up your fourth party and have fun, spend time with people, and then go back a little bit later,” Smith added. “I want you to come back in with all 10 of your fingers next year to grab stuff. I don't want you to be down a down a finger.”

Be sure to check to see what sort of items aren’t allowed where you live. You can also just leave it to the professionals and go see a show. You can find places and locations online. The show in Lexington begins Friday night at 10 p.m.