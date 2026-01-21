Safety: Wintery Wednesday prompts prep by local road department

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A slick, messy commute Wednesday morning was a stark reminder to Central Kentucky drivers that winter is in full swing.

"It's going to be rough out here the next couple of days," said driver Rufus Webb. "If you don't have to be out here, don't be out here and if you are, be safe and drive slow."

At the Scott County Road Department, crews spent much of Wednesday preparing.

"We go over all the trucks, making sure everything is okay on them: oil levels, tires are in good shape, the lights are working, the spreaders are working good," said director JR Brandenburg.

Brandenburg tells LEX18 his department has ten plows and six pickups. He said his crews handle 16 major snow routes and 48 subdivisions.

"The brutal temperatures are going to be hard to deal with, that's not good at all, makes the salt react at a slower pace," said Brandenburg.

Brandenburg reminds drivers to give plows and trucks a wide berth, and to be patient as his crews work to clean the roads quickly and safely.