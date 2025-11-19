Salvation Army faces $1 million shortfall as Red Kettle campaign Kicks off in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Salvation Army in central Kentucky needs to raise an additional $1 million this holiday season to meet growing community needs, officials announced at the annual Red Kettle campaign kickoff.

Major David Childs, who has led the local Salvation Army for five months, said the organization faces a significant budget shortfall while serving more people than ever in Fayette, Scott and Jessamine counties.

"The reality for our budget is we've run into a little shortfall over the past few years, and we need to raise about $1 million in addition to what we normally do to meet the need of what's coming," Childs said.

The increased need comes as inflation and rising costs have reduced the purchasing power of donations. More community members require shelter, clothing and holiday gifts while each dollar donated doesn't stretch as far as it used to.

"When you put something in the kettle this holiday season, know this it's going directly to helping those in need and we have a lot of neighbors in need, unfortunately here in central Kentucky," said Alex Risen, Salvation Army development manager.

City officials and community leaders gathered to signal the start of the Red Kettle campaign, one of America's most recognized philanthropic efforts.

Childs emphasized the critical nature of holiday giving for local families.

"This time of year is critical because we all have those pleasant memories from our childhood and we want to pass that on to our own children," Childs said. "And there are so many children in our area that are in crisis, are in need right now, and sometimes the only gift they're going to get is from The Salvation Army or one of the other organizations."

Despite the financial challenges, Childs praised the community's support for local nonprofits.

"The community really rallies around all the non-profits and the Salvation Army, and we're so grateful for the help they give," Childs said.