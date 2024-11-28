Salvation Army offers free Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of community members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Lexington Salvation Army on Thursday afternoon for a turkey dinner hosted by volunteers and local businesses.

The annual community meal was prepared by Lundy's Catering and served by dozens of volunteers who spent part of their Thanksgiving giving back.

"We give back because God said we need to show what love is," said volunteer Mildred Dunn. "This, for us, is love, and it's something that has caught on. It's infectious, what a smile, a good morning. You don't know, that can just change somebody's life."

Dunn has been volunteering at the holiday meal for 15 years. She now comes with family members, like her granddaughter, Amani Jackson.

At just 12 years old, Jackson has been coming to volunteer for 10 years.

"You never know what they have going on in their life," Jackosn said. "So when I come here, I just like helping them because maybe they just need that time here. Maybe we can make their day."

Community members lined up outside the doors of the Salvation Army before being welcomed in, seated, and served their freshly prepared dinner.

Volunteers shared stories of personal experiences that pushed them to donate their time on the holiday.

Shayna Aldridge, a server at Lundy's, revealed losing her brother this year encouraged her to make others' holidays brighter.

"I know I'm not the only one who has lost someone this year," she said. "So many people lose their loved ones every year, especially around the holidays. So the holidays are tough for a lot of people. For me, it just means to bring togetherness to the community and it's just really great to give back."

Thanksgiving isn't the only holiday community members will have a chance to celebrate at the Salvation Army. The organization will also host a meal on Christmas Day.