Salvation Army opens transitional housing program for homeless veterans in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Salvation Army cut the ribbon Thursday on a new transitional housing program in Lexington for veterans experiencing homelessness.

The new Veteran Transitional House will provide housing for 16 men and women while they work toward permanent housing. Veterans referred through the VA can stay for three to six months.

Major David Childs, Salvation Army area coordinator, said the program is funded by a five-year grant from the VA.

"It's going to give us the opportunity to work a little bit longer with people. We'll be doing life skills and give them the training that they need. So when they go to permanent housing, so that they will succeed and won't fall back into homelessness again," Childs said.

Residents will receive a bed and three meals a day, along with case management, addiction support, and life-skills classes.

"We can help so many of those people who have helped us over the years defending our country," Childs said.

Lisa Marie Lashley, a resident at the Salvation Army, signed for a new apartment the day of the ribbon cutting. She said the organization has been helping people get back on their feet for years.

"You don't have to be homeless anymore and they support you," Lashley said.

For Lashley, the Salvation Army was a place to land.

"I'm really happy you know, that they helped me on my feet and get out," Lashley said.

Childs said the program's first residents are expected to arrive around Oct. 1.

"We're just really excited to be a part of it," Childs said.