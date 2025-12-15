Salvation Army provides update, reminds Kentuckians to donate before time runs out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Of all the ways to give during the holidays, perhaps none are more iconic than the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettles. Like many organizations across the country, however, the Salvation Army Central Kentucky is seeing an increase in costs.

“When costs go up, obviously the operating budget has to rise a little bit in order to meet that,” said Alex Risen, development manager.

You can see that reflected in the kettle collection goal. In 2024, the Salvation Army set out to raise $160,000. This year, that goal was increased to $190,000.

“That $190,000 isn't necessarily thirty additional thousand dollars,” Risen explained. “It's really just kind of covering that gap that you see from all the costs of services and things going up.”

Costs aren't the only thing going up either. City LexCount data earlier this year shows that 810 people are living in emergency shelters. That's the highest number in the history of LexCount. Even with these rising numbers, as well as higher price tags, Kentuckians are just as generous as they have been in past years.

“We're, we're about where we need to be,” said Risen. “We typically do always see this kind of exponential [increases] in giving. It picks up right after Thanksgiving and then it just kind of takes off.”

Risen explained that donations are still coming in at a normal rate for now. With less than two weeks left to give, however, that pace does need to pick up.

“At this point we still have to have that exponential rise here in the last week and a half to be able to get to that point,” said Risen.

Donations continue through Dec. 24. You can give to the Christmas Kettle program at Kroger, Walmart, and Sam’s Club as well as the Fayette Mall.