Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign enters final stretch with growing need in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is in its final stretch, with donations needed more than ever as the organization serves a growing number of families this holiday season.

The kettle stationed inside Rupp Arena has been one of the most successful locations throughout the campaign's month-long run, according to Alex Risen with the Salvation Army.

"Rupp Arena has been a tremendous partner throughout this holiday season. Rupp Arena kettles have done better than any kettle," Risen said.

On Tuesday, former University of Kentucky basketball star Jack "Goose" Givens joined LEX 18's Bill Meck at the kettle, drawing additional attention from Big Blue Nation fans.

"It's been a few days since I played here," Givens said.

The basketball legend said he's always willing to help with charitable causes.

"I've been so blessed. I've had so many things to happen in my favor in my life. Just to be able to do something like this to help someone a little less fortunate than I am a blessing," Givens said.

The donations come at a critical time for the Salvation Army, which is serving more people this year than in previous seasons. The organization has seen the number of children they're helping increase from 23 to 50 in just the last month, according to Risen.

"We're a facilitator," Risen said. "As an organization, we can help with the coordination, organization, and logistics, but without the giving spirit of central Kentucky, we can't help as many people as we do."

The Red Kettle campaign runs through Christmas Eve.