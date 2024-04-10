'Sarge's Run' to raise awareness for neglected dogs

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Love of Paws takes neglected and abused animals and sends them to rescues, shelters, and homes. Founder Pat Henry estimates they work with around 1,000 animals each year.

A few years ago, one dog named Sarge caught the attention of Pat, because he stayed chained up outside.

“Sarge was chained here in Mount Sterling,” Henry began. “He was a big black Chow that had been on a chain and never been off the chain. People drove by day after day after day for 10 years and just watched this dog grow up.”

After seeing the dog almost daily, Henry and others made attempts to adopt Sarge.

“One day, I called her and said, ‘Can I have your dog?’ And she wouldn't give him to me,” Henry said. "But then he became ill.”

The illness finally convinced Sarge’s previous owner to give him away. Sarge lived with Pat for three years, facing issues such as diabetes, blindness, and no thyroid. Last November, Sarge passed away.

“Sarge was such a great dog, and he deserved so much better,” Henry said.

Angela McVey, who had experience working with Sarge, wanted to do something to remember the dog.

“He just kind of touched my heart, and when he passed away, I asked Pat if I could do something to honor him,” McVey said. “I didn’t know what that was going to be, and then I kind of came up with the idea of, he never got to run and we could run for him.”

This Saturday, April 13, Sarge’s Run will take place at Botts Park in Mt. Sterling. While some will come to set a fast time in the three-kilometer event, race manager Hopey Newkirk hopes people will bring their dogs to the event.

“This event is a 3k,” Newkirk explained, “and primarily, our participants are dog walkers. We want the dogs out here walking with their owners and just enjoying the beautiful scenery.”

“This run is for Sarge. This is because he never got to run,” Henry added.

Through the event, Love of Paws hopes awareness of animal abuse and neglect will increase, and owners can learn how to better care for their animals.

To register for the event, you can sign up here.

