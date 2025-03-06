Saturday's Teddy Bear Hospital will help kids learn about healthcare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday in Lexington, kids of all ages are invited to a free event at the Living Arts and Science Center in partnership with Kentucky Children's Hospital.

The second annual Teddy Bear Hospital runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and kids can bring a "lovey" for hands-on learning about healthcare.

“They can learn about having a blood draw, having an operation, getting an X-ray in a safe environment," said Jennifer Guilliams with Kentucky Children's Hospital. "They can ask questions, they can understand, and they're less fearful of being in the hospital when they have to be.”

“You can just really see that family unit bonding together as well so it's not just a child's experience, it's a family experience," said Jeanette Tesmer, the executive director of the Living Arts and Science Center.

Last year, close to 300 kids attended, according to Guilliams. She expects just as many kids to be there this year.

“The kids were so excited," she told LEX 18. "We had children rushing to the OR and dressing up like doctors. They were so into it that even my own daughter went home and played for about five hours afterwards. We were a doctor for the whole weekend, so it was amazing.”

For more information about the event, click here.