'Saying goodbye is never easy': Louisville Zoo announces death of beloved snow leopard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo recently announced the death of 14-year-old snow leopard, Kimti, after he was "humanly euthanized" when his advanced illness and aging caused hip dysplasia and arthritis.

The zoo detailed that in recent weeks Kimti's health significantly declined and he was lethargic, and faced mobility and lack of appetite challenges. He also had a congenital condition known as coloboma, a defect in the eye that causes vision loss.

The animal care and veterinary team at the zoo provided Kimti with support care and closely monitored his daily life. However, his health took an immediate downturn and the team made the decision to euthanize Kimti to "prevent further suffering and allow for peaceful passing," the zoo said.

“Kimti was a wonderful ambassador who helped us educate guests about animals with special needs,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Saying goodbye is never easy, and we know our community joins us in grieving this special cat. Thank you for loving Kimti as much as we did.”

Kimti will be missed by the entire staff at the Louisville Zoo, along with his fellow snow leopards, female NeeCee and male Meru.