Sayre girl's soccer team promotes mental health awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Sayre Spartans girl's soccer team got a win Wednesday - both on and off the field.

The players wore shirts that read "Mental Health Matters" in support of a national organization called Morgan's Message. The group's goal is to erase the stigma of mental health after a lacrosse player died by suicide in 2019. Sayre has a chapter at their school of 75 members.

"We are just creating community where we normalize the conversation about mental health, because it happens to a lot of people especially in athletics," said team captain Avery Luring.

Their opponent, Bourbon County, also wore the shirts to warm up before the match.

"It's really heartwarming especially because the other team is in it, and our whole team and all of our coaches, like it really feels like a community and feels like everybody is supporting the message," said forward Robin Lynch.

Lynch said many people in athletics feel like they can't speak up when something is wrong.

"They feel like it's embarrassing to speak up about this or that they shouldn't be feeling these feelings, so they push them down but this is letting people realize that it's okay to talk about it and that it's a normal thing that a lot of people go through," said Lynch.

