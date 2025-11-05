Sayre School student, congenital heart defect survivor leads Kids Heart Challenge initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Sayre Freshman who survived life-saving heart surgery as a newborn is now leading her school's participation in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge program.

Diya Chandran was born with congenital heart disease and underwent critical surgery at just one week old. Now, she's using her experience to help other students learn about heart health and life-saving skills.

"I had life saving heart surgery at one week old," Chandran said.

The Kids Heart Challenge is a program through the American Heart Association that promotes heart-healthy habits among students while teaching them essential emergency skills.

"It was just such an amazing sense of community," Chandran said about her involvement with the program.

Covering Kentucky Kentucky schools get PE equipment through heart association program Drew Amman

Chandran believes it's crucial for schools to participate in the Kids Heart Challenge adding this perspective.

"Heart healthy habits are so important especially in youth because a lot of heart issues are more talked about in older generations," Chandran said.

Kristina Todorich, the American Heart Association's senior school engagement director, explained that the program teaches students critical life-saving skills beyond just heart health awareness.

"They have the ability to learn hands-only CPR, the warning signs of stroke," Todorich said.

The hope is that students will share this vital information with their families, creating a ripple effect of heart health awareness in the community.

Cindy Eason, a physical education teacher at Sayre School for 40 years, emphasized the importance of this education in today's world.

"It's crucial in this day in age," Eason said. "You hear stories all the time of a young kid calling 911 cause they knew what to do or doing CPR."

This heart health education motivates Chandran every day in her role as an American Heart Association youth ambassador. She recently had the opportunity to speak with younger students about the program.

"I actually went and got to talk to some first graders and third graders and it was just so beautiful watching them because they were so inspired," Chandran said.

For Chandran, her involvement with the American Heart Association has become deeply personal.

"It's just so meaningful to me and just a part of who I am," Chandran said.

She's looking forward to continuing to share her story with other students and teaching them about physical activity, nutrition and CPR demonstrations through the Kids Heart Challenge program.

The American Heart Association, which partners with 300 Kentucky schools, teamed up with U.S. Games to make the donations possible. U.S. Games, a leading provider of physical education equipment, supports the Kids Heart Challenge by offering certificates to participating schools to improve their PE and recess programs.

