Scam texts impersonating state agencies circulating the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have recently put out warnings to consumers regarding spam texts impersonating their agencies.

"In the last week we have received a lot of calls, emails, and direct messages saying 'is this you, this text demanding I pay' and the quick answer is absolutely not," said Allen Blair, spokesperson for KYTC.

The messages threaten licenses being suspended, vehicle registration being revoked, and they tell you to pay.

"They're just trying to prey on people who may panic, thinking maybe this is something they need to take care of right away," said Blair.

Tech expert with Verizon, Kat Cruz, says AI is a big reason why the texts are seeming even more legitimate.

"The scams are obviously always increasing with the technology availability but they're more targeted so they feel like it is your family member saying I have an emergency I need you to help me with," said Cruz.

Cruz also says tax season is another reason consumers are getting bombarded right now, and not just with texts.

"Voice scams are on the rise and it uses a 30 second clip from social media to clone your family member's voice," said Cruz, "Set up a family password right now or phrase so if someone calls you and you're not sure if that's part of your family just ask them for your phrase."

She says for the onslaught of messages, whether they appear to be from a state agency or not, report and delete.

"You can forward those text messages to 7726 which is scam spelled out to any carrier and it will block it and it will also report it as a scam to the carrier," said Cruz.

To see scams currently circulating Kentucky, visit the state's website.