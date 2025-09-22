School bus driver, monitor injured after bus flips over during crash in Pendleton

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A post from Pendleton County Schools reported that a school bus driver and the monitor were taken to the hospital after the bus they were in flipped over.

The school noted that no students were on board at the time of the reported single-vehicle accident.

According to Pendleton County Emergency Management spokesperson Rob Braun, the bus "flipped multiple times."

Braun reported to WCPO that the monitor suffered more severe injuries, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries. He added the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

