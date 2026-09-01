School bus involved in Casey County crash; no injuries reported

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A school bus carrying six students and an adult driver was involved in a crash Tuesday in Casey County, according to the county sheriff.

Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle said the crash happened in the 1800 block of Ky. 1859 and involved a school bus and an internet service truck equipped with a boom.

Weddle said six children and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff said he responded to the scene.

Additional details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

