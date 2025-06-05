Schools across Kentucky offer free meals to kids this summer

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Starting 30 minutes before pickup even begins, families in Jessamine County lined up Wednesday afternoon to receive a week's worth of free breakfast and lunch for their child.

It's part of the USDA's SUN meals program.

"They get a gallon of milk per child, a bag of fresh produce per child, frozen items as well as shelf stable items like fruit juice graham crackers, applesauce, Poptarts, things that will really carry their children through the summer," said LeeAnn Conner, child nutrition director for Jessamine County Schools.

Conner told LEX18 they see an average of 250 cars an hour. Distribution on Wednesday at East Jessamine High School was from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. It happens weekly.

"They give you so much, I've never seen a program give so much," said parent of three Katie Askin.

Conner said the first week they provided meals to 1,030 children. This week, 3,400 were on the list.

"To say we are overwhelmed would be putting it mildly," said Conner.

The response from the community is a hard truth when it comes to children going hungry over the summer. Feeding America estimates that 22 million children in the US experience hunger when school isn't in session.

Askin said she's grateful for the help.

"It gives them healthy lunch and breakfast options and helps cut down on the cost of groceries throughout the months of summer," said Askin.

School districts across the state of Kentucky participate in both the take away option and sit down meals. To find a location near you, click here.