Schools monitoring road conditions explain the evaluation process

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Schools across central Kentucky remained closed today, with some schools already making decisions for the rest of the week. As snow and ice go through the process of melting and re-freezing, school officials are monitoring certain road conditions to determine whether or not they will re-open anytime soon.

“The last thing we need is a bus to get stuck in this type of cold weather with students on board,” said Justin Roe, director of transportation and maintenance for Bourbon County Schools.

Roe is part of the team that drives bus routes, evaluating the conditions.

“Usually we’re up, I’ll be out at 4, 3:50, 4 a.m.,” Roe said. “Fortunately I live around where I can access a lot of country roads, so we’ll drive those roads, see if there’s any major impacts, water on the road, is there high wind, are there limbs down, so that we can communicate with our superintendent and our HR director and we can kind of make that decision on school opening and closing.”

Driving around the county, Roe pointed out that many of the main roads looked pretty clear, with some spots even starting to dry.

“A lot of this water will start to thaw out, we’ll get the salt down, things like that,” said Roe. “When it hits five degrees tonight, or zero degrees, you’re looking at a sheet of ice in some of those places, and it takes a while for the salt to kick in until it takes that temperature back up.”

Roe says Bourbon County Schools operate about 40 buses, and it’s important to make sure routes are safe for each one.

“You can see here, one of our main roads is pretty clear,” Roe explained, “but the majority of our kids don’t live on this road. They live off all these connector roads.”

The connector roads aren’t the only icy problems. There are more than 20 places around the county where buses have to use easements or driveways to turn around. Many of those spots have barely been touched.

“Right now, before we can even think about going back in session we have to have plows and salt, we have to go find all of those areas out in the county,” said Roe. “At Bourbon County, our decisions are going to be based on, what’s going to be the best impact for our students.”

Based on the conditions, the school announced it will be closed for the rest of the week, with an NTI day Thursday and a snow day Friday.