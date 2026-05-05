Scott County Fire Department achieves full large animal rescue certification for all members

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every responder at the Scott County Fire Department is now certified in large animal rescue — a milestone the department reached through years of training with local veterinarians, farm owners, and partners at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Fire Marshal Joshua Cromer said the department has worked with Hagyard and 4Hooves Large Animal Services at the Kentucky Horse Park to train its members, with all responders now achieving at least the Technician Level certification.

"Scott County has a large agriculture community so we have a lot of horses, we have a lot of cattle, and on a yearly basis we have multiple calls where there will be horses or cows stuck in mud, during the winter season when ice starts to thaw, we end up having to rescue animals that have fallen through the ice," Cromer said.

The department's large animal rescue trailer is stocked with everything needed to help horses, cows, and other farm animals in an emergency. Training goes beyond equipment, teaching responders how to read and respond to an animal's stress level.

"So our instructors take time to teach our members kind of how to read the animal and its level of stress. They make adjustments and adapt to that to make sure that they're not only putting themselves in danger, these animals weigh close to 1,000 pounds. So most of what we're doing is not only trying to get that animal out of a bad situation but to keep it calm as well," Cromer said.

The training proved useful this past Saturday when the department responded to a minor injury crash on Newtown Pike involving a horse trailer.

"Two horses were involved, our units knew on the way there to approach without sirens so they didn't scare the horses. They were able to approach, realize there was no, there was only minor injuries involved with the people involved and contain those horses and get them into an empty field that was secure until further transport could be made," Cromer said.

Cromer said the department's mission extends to every living thing in the community.

"Our main goal is to stay safe, not only for ourselves but for the owners of the animals that may or may not be present. And for the animals," Cromer said.

