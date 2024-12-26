Scott County firefighters enjoy Christmas traditions

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First responders work 365 days a year, and firefighters at Scott County Station 1 are no exception.

Capt. Jeremy Barnett said it can be tough being away from family, but he has a built in one at the fire house.

"We spend so much time together this is honestly like a second family, so we do things that a normal family would do, we joke around, we cook together, we have big meals," said Barnett.

He said he and his family have to flexible, and sometimes not celebrate a holiday by the date on the calendar.

Firefighter Tim Lee said he's thankful his family came to the station on Christmas Day.

"It means the world to me, these are my girls and they grow up fast," said Lee.

Both Barnett and Lee tell LEX18 they're always on alert, ready to respond when duty calls, even on Christmas.