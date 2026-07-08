Scott County Humane Society opens new Dale and Lois Osier Adoption Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Scott County Humane Society has opened its new Dale and Lois Osier Adoption Center, a $1.65 million facility designed to expand care for animals and meet growing needs in the community.

The center officially opened yesterday after five years of fundraising and planning. The new adoption center features expanded spaces for dogs and cats, outdoor enrichment areas, and a medical room that will allow the humane society to provide more veterinary services, including spay and neuter procedures.

Leaders say the community played a major role in making the project possible through donations and volunteer support.

Jill Nowlin, board chair of the Scott County Humane Society, said the new medical room is among the most significant additions.

"One of the things we're really, really excited about is the new medical room," said Nowlin. "This is going to allow us to do more—not just vaccines—but actually work with our vets to do some spay and neuters and really help numbers in the community."

The Scott County Humane Society helps more than 1,000 dogs and cats find homes each year.

Officials say they are continuing to look for volunteers to support its expanded mission.