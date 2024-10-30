Scott County man charged with animal torture felony under new 'Ethan's Law'

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County man is charged with animal torture after shooting a neighbor's cat, which is now a felony under Kentucky Law.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by LEX 18, Christopher Jones, 52, of Georgetown, admitted to shooting a neighbor's cat on Sept. 22.

He told a Scott County deputy that the cat was on his property and was being a "nuisance". He added that the cat left paw prints on his vehicles, and he shot it with a rifle. He claimed he believed the shooting was lawful.

The cat's owners then brought the cat to a veterinarian, where the cat was euthanized.

"They say it pierced his chest cavity," said Kristi Brandenburg, the cat's owner.

Authorities have charged Jones with felony torture of a dog or cat.

'Ethan's Law', which passed in the state legislature earlier this year, defined "torture" of a dog or cat as the, "intentional infliction of or subjections to extreme physical pain or serious injury or death to a dog or cat, motivated by intent or wanton disregard that causes, increases, or prolongs the pain or suffering of the dog or cat, including serious physical injury or infirmity."

Previously, such cases were charged as misdemeanors.

Brandenburg said she is now on a mission for justice for the cat, "Gray Baby."

"It's just really sick. I don't understand how someone could shoot somebody's animal, at all," Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg said her cat was 12 years old and wasn't typically an outdoor cat until she moved to Scott County just months ago.

"Now I'm afraid for my other animals to be outside. I have dogs, I have two dogs that have a pen that face his front yard. I'm scared to death," she said.

Jones is set to appear in court in November for an arraignment.

Jeff Callaway, the owner of Ethan, the namesake of Ethan's Law, plans to be in attendance. Ethan was found in Louisville nearly four years ago, starved, abused and left to die. Calloway launched a campaign for change in Frankfort.

Since the law's passage, he has traveled around the state as such cases have made their way through the justice system.

"Not every day is a hopeful day. Sometimes we walk out of the courtroom a little disappointed, but we're just gonna keep fighting and showing up. And when Ethan shows up, people know why we're there," Callaway said.

The new law is bringing hope to animal advocates and pet owners like Brandenburg that animal torture cases will be brought to justice.