Scott County planning commission drafts data center ordinance amid community pushback

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Scott County's planning commission is drafting rules to govern hyper-scale data centers before any formal proposal comes forward.

"Thus far, staff has not had any meetings with proponents of a data center project," Holden Fleming, Director of Development Services, said.

The proposed ordinance would permit hyper-scale data centers in heavy industrial zones, but with restrictions.

"Within 1,000 feet of all schools, childcare facilities, public works, and public recreational facilities," Rhett Shirley, planner for the commission, said.

Data centers would also be barred from prime farmland and wetlands. Developers would be required to pay for water system upgrades, demonstrate they won't produce harmful vibrations, and post a cleanup bond in the event of closure.

Despite those provisions, residents say the safeguards fall short. More than 100 people attended the meeting to raise concerns about water use and where the facilities could be built.

"What benefits? There are none," one resident said.

"The legal verbiage is loose," another said.

Commissioner Tristan Black framed the stakes of the decision.

"This is probably the most consequential development decision our community's made since Toyota," Black said.

Many residents pushed for a two-year moratorium or a full ban, pointing to Woodford County as a model.

"They passed a ban. Georgetown deserves that same courage," one resident said.

The commission passed a motion to incorporate public concerns and strengthen the ordinance's language. Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins said community input should drive the outcome.

"You need to listen to people here, figure out a way, and make this what people really want," Jenkins said.