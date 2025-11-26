Scott County police cracking down on record-breaking drug trafficking along I-75, I-64

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Drug traffickers are burning up I-75 and I-64, hauling drugs and weapons to bigger cities; but this year, it was the end of the road for some drug traffickers in Scott County.

Sheriff Jeremy Nettles said that it's turning out to be a record year.

"We've seized over 8 pounds of methamphetamines and almost 2.5 pounds of fentanyl, off (Interstate) 64, 75, and your smaller seizures that that occur within the city limits," Nettles said.

This November, traffic stops alone led to multiple arrests and around $20,000, cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs taken off the streets and out of the hands of drug traffickers.

"Deputies (are) out there being proactive, making traffic stops, interviewing these individuals along the roadside and finding inconsistencies in their stories," Nettles said.

It's an ongoing battle that never seems to end, but like many police departments, Scott County deputies are doing their part to make drug trafficking as difficult as possible.

"We don't believe that on any of these two large seizures within the last couple of weeks, the final destination for the large quantities was Georgetown or Scott County," Nettles said. "It was outside of our jurisdiction, but that doesn't mean that we didn't have smaller dealers within Georgetown or Scott County that wouldn't have went to these locations and brought it back to Georgetown. But either way, getting this off the street is saving a life, whether it be in Georgetown, Scott County. It's somewhere across the United States."