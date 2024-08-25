Coroner on scene following Scott County collision, roadway remains shut down

UPDATE: August 25 at 3:14 p.m.

The Scott County Coroner is on scene following the collision.

According to officials, a vehicle has struck a bicyclist. The roadway will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The roadway is shut down in the area of Ironworks Road and Grayson Way in Scott County following an injury collision.

According to a Facebook post by the Scott County Fire Department, the roadway will remain closed for a significant amount of time.

The agency encourages drivers to avoid the area to allow crews to work.