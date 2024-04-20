Scott County robotics teams preparing for world championships

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As another school year begins to wrap up, some teams are still hoping for a championship. There are several robotics teams throughout Scott County Public Schools. Three from Scott County Middle School, and one from Great Crossing High School are heading to the world championships.

"Making it to the world championship is probably the best thing our team has done as a group," said Scott County Middle School student Blake Balcerzak.

The teams design, build, and control robots for a competition that’s kind of like a mix of soccer and basketball.

"You just use those to push them into the goal, use those to get points," said Scott County Middle School student Noah Oliver as he showed off the robot he helped create.

Next week, they’ll take their talents to Dallas to go up against teams from across the country and the world. Boosters said Scott County has sent more teams to the championships over the years than any other district in the state.

"We're hoping to keep it up. If we make it next year, that's a streak," Balcerzak said.

It’s not a cheap trip. The teams have been fundraising to pay for the $1,800 entry fee per team, as well as the travel. They’ve also got a GoFundMe account active for anyone who’d like to help. They’re hoping if they do well, they just might earn some local sponsors back here in Georgetown.

"I hope a lot of people become more supportive of it," said Great Crossing High School student Marshall Reed. "People start to get more into it and start to show more appreciation for it."

