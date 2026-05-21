Scott County students work to improve their communication skills with the 'Amazing Shake'

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fifth graders at Lemons Mill Elementary School got the chance to prepare for middle school in a pretty special way Thursday with the 'Amazing Shake.'

According to the Principal Morganne Vance, the competition teaches students the power of a handshake, eye contact and carrying on a conversation. The repetition, Vance said, builds confidence.

The day started out with 'The Gauntlet:' six scenarios where the students have to problem solve and meet with community partners.

In the afternoon, the top 15 students go to 'The Work Room,' where they carry on small talk with adults.

The final top three speak with a panel to see who takes home the title of Amazing Shake champion.

"It's been really fun and it's preparing me for real life like professionalism, eye contact and my manners have improved," said participant Hazel Semkin. "My favorite part has been

'The Gauntlet' because we run around to different stations and learn how to do something in real life."

This is the third year the school has participated in the nationwide program.

