Scott County teen gives back on 12th anniversary of life-changing accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County teenager is marking the 12th anniversary of a horrific accident by giving back to others in a meaningful way.

Katie Eddington, now 16, donated blood for the first time on the anniversary of a lawn mower accident when she was just 4 years old.

The Scott County High School student credits blood donations with saving her life after the accident that resulted in more than 20 surgeries and the loss of her right leg.

"I try not to look back a whole lot. Today, I did. It's a hard thing to think about," said Katie's mother, Samantha Eddington.

Twelve years ago, Katie arrived at UK Hospital after the accident. She survived, but her recovery required extensive medical care and multiple surgeries.

"For me, it was really emotional. She doesn't get too emotional about it. Just to think about where we were 12 years ago," said Eddington.

Now old enough to donate blood herself, Katie experienced her first donation as part of her annual "Katie Gives Back Blood Drive," through the Kentucky Blood Center, which she has hosted for three years around the anniversary of her accident.

"She did great donating today. But toward the end of her donation, she got lightheaded, and she got pale. And that wasn't a good thing for me to see honestly, because twelve years ago I walked into the emergency room at UK and she was pale," said Eddington, "It was an odd moment for me. She just kept saying 'this is normal, right?' and I said 'yes, this is normal. This is what happens.'"

The annual blood drive serves as both a way to help others and a positive distraction from the difficult anniversary.

"It distracts us from the date. And I'm glad it fell on the day that it happened this year. It was a big deal for her to give back today," said Eddington.

Katie plans to expand her efforts next year by moving the blood drive to Scott County High School to get more of her friends involved.

Her mother emphasized the importance of blood donation, reflecting on how it saved her daughter's life.

"Honestly, it's a 30 minute process tops from start to finish," she said. "But just do it because it might happen to you one day. That's just the reality of it. When I think about it now and I think about all the years I could have been donating blood, like I said, she got about 20 units and if those people hadn't donated I don't know what her outcome would have been."

If you'd like to donate blood, click here: Donate | Kentucky Blood Center

