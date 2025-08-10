Search continues for missing 10-year-old boy in Breathitt County

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are in their fifth day of searching for a missing 10-year-old boy in Breathitt County, battling rugged terrain, thick brush, and water obstacles in their efforts to find him.

Jayden Spicer is believed to have left his home on Panbowl Branch Road near Jackson late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. He was last seen on Tuesday at 9 p.m. wearing blue "Sonic the Hedgehog" pajamas.

"Unfortunately they were racing against the clock and we're on the wrong side of time, so we need to make sure we locate him as safely as possible and immediately," said Trooper Matt Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police.

The boy's mother shared a handwritten call for help, writing, "We love Jayden and we want him safe at home."

Multiple agencies have been working around the clock in the search effort, employing various resources to locate the missing child.

"Right now, where we're at in the investigation, we've taken an area we identified as the initial area that he's reported missing in. We have searched that area throughout, utilized KSP aircraft, drones, we've searched water with sonar, utilized K9s and boots on the ground to search the area as thoroughly as possible," Gayheart said.

Authorities have now broadened the search to other areas and will continue looking, even if the investigation takes a turn.

"We have no time to spare, the time is now, so we're urging anyone with information that can lead us to the location of Jayden, please come forward," Gayheart said.