Search continues for missing Lexington doctor who disappeared during Alaska cruise stop

JUNEAU, Al. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Alaska are searching for a Lexington doctor who went missing after leaving a cruise ship to go hiking in Juneau.

Marites Buenafe, 62, a family medicine specialist at UK Healthcare's North Limestone University Health Service location, was reported missing after she failed to return to the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship before departure time on July 1.

"At this point in time we're still treating this like a Search and Rescue operation. We're still optimistic we're going to find Marites alive," said Alaska Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Austin McDaniel.

Buenafe texted family members around 7:30 the morning of her disappearance that she was getting off the cruise to hike. McDaniel says security footage confirmed her presence at the top of Mount Roberts Tramway around the same time.

"We believe she was heading up to hike near Gold Ridge, Gastineau Peak, which is right off that cluster of mountains near downtown Juneau," said McDaniel.

Authorities were alerted to her disappearance around 3:20 that evening.

Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, and the Alaska Army National Guard are working alongside professional volunteer search groups SEADOGS and Juneau Mountain Rescue to locate the missing hiker.

"So those two groups are making up the ground search efforts," McDaniel explained.

Search teams are using both ground and air resources to cover the challenging terrain.

"We were able to conduct a few limited searches by air of spots that were not easily accessible to ground crews," said a search coordinator.

The search teams are battling Juneau's mountainous landscape and changing weather conditions but plan to continue their efforts.

"They'll look at the areas they've searched, maybe other probable areas...to determine what areas need to be searched moving forward," McDaniel said.

Buenafe is described as 5 feet tall, 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with firsthand information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-465-4000.

