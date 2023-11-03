Search for second worker in Martin County collapse now a rescue and recovery mission

INEZ, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been nearly three days since an 11-story building collapsed at an old mining facility in Martin County.

The site is near the small city of Inez. Two men were trapped under that rubble. Bill Ray "Bo" Daniels died at the scene, and crews are working around the clock to try to find Alvin Nees.

On Friday morning, we got our first, up-close look at the deadly collapse site, now just a mangled pile of tons of steel and concrete. Also, officials shared an update while at the scene.

Crews have been out late into the night and were out early Friday morning.

Officials have said that this is now a rescue and recovery mission. Martin County Judge Executive Dr. Lon Lafferty said that over the course of the day, they're expecting this to become a full recovery operation. He says they've spoken with the families and are all staying hopeful.

"It's a really tough, tough thing," Dr. Lafferty said. "I've been a physician almost 40 years, and I've been in a lot of situations where I've been in the rooms with families when they've made those decisions about end of life. I've been there when people have passed, I've been in the trauma room, in the ER many, many times. This is just totally different and I know ... that not just the families, but our entire county, is heartbroken."