Search for the missing continues along Troublesome Creek

LOST CREEK, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Lost Creek, homes have been swept off their foundation and people remain missing.

At least 35 deaths from the Kentucky flooding have been confirmed so far. Seven deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County.

Crews in Breathitt County continue searching, including a Missouri Task Force Team who came to the area with cadaver dog Tad.

“We have not hit on anything today, which is very fortunate,” said Randy Sanders. “That's a good thing ... this is very rough terrain for our dogs and rescue personnel to walk through.”

Days after the initial flooding, Troublesome Creek still has everything from homes to refrigerators floating in the waters.

On Highway 476, relatives still wait to see if missing loved ones have been found.

Wayne White waits for word on his missing loved ones, all while trying to save what he can from his own home. Flood waters made it into his downstairs garage but spared the upstairs of his house.

“At 71 years old I ain't never seen nothing like this,” White said.

His granddaughter, Kendra White, said the hardest thing is watching her grandfather lose so much.

“Because we worked hard for ourselves,” White said. “To watch it all go in a matter of seconds is awful.”