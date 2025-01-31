Search warrant of suspected drug dealer leads to arrests in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four men are in police custody following a search warrant in Pulaski County on the residence of a suspected drug trafficker.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the office's narcotics division were conducting surveillance on a home on Ringgold Road when they observed 38-year-old Walter Blaine Smith in the residence's entrance.

Police approached the residence to arrest Smith, who had an outstanding indictment for his arrest. After knocking and announcing at the door, police forced entry into the home to find multiple individuals inside.

While searching for Smith, authorities found "cash lying on the floor, various drug paraphernalia, two handguns, and two bags of suspected fentanyl."

Police found Smith inside a hidden compartment inside a closet.

After receiving a search warrant for the home, detectives "located approximately one pound of methamphetamine, ¼ ounce of fentanyl, digital scales, two handguns, cash, and various drug paraphernalia."

Smith was charged with:



First degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense (less than or equal 2 grams) (methamphetamine) (enhanced with firearm).

First degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second or greater offense (less than two grams) (methamphetamine) - Pulaski County Court indictment.

Trafficking in controlled substance, second degree (Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) (enhanced with firearm).

Possession of handgun by convicted felon.

Buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Persistent felony offender - Pulaski County Court indictment.

David A. Letner, of Somerset, was charged with:

First degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) - Pulaski County Court indictment

Buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

First degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense. (methamphetamine).

James E. Martin, of of Louisville, was charged with:

First degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (less than or equal 2 grams) (methamphetamine) (enhanced with firearm).

Trafficking in controlled substance, first offense (Carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) (enhanced with firearm).

Possession of handgun by a convicted felon.

Buy/possess drug paraphernalia.

Donald Jasper, of Somerset, was charged with: